Dr. Elliot Lieberman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elliot Lieberman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Lieberman works at NORTH SHORE EAR NOSE & THROAT in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Long Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    North Shore Ear Nose & Throat
    1160 Park Ave W Ste 4N, Highland Park, IL 60035 (847) 433-5555
    North Shore Ear Nose & Throat
    4160 Robert Parker Coffin Rd, Long Grove, IL 60047 (847) 433-5555

  Evanston Hospital

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Tinnitus

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 18, 2020
    I've been a patient of Dr. Lieberman for a while. He's a good doctor and overall, a good guy. However, I'm tired of his office staff being so rude and disrespectful! They have a bad attitude. They're on the front line, they represent the doctors. Drop the attitude and do your job!!
    MARIE A CONENNA — Apr 18, 2020
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    1245472455
    UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Univ of IL Coll of Med
    BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Elliot Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

