Overview

Dr. Elliot Lieberman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Lieberman works at NORTH SHORE EAR NOSE & THROAT in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Long Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.