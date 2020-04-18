Dr. Elliot Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Lieberman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elliot Lieberman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Locations
North Shore Ear Nose & Throat1160 Park Ave W Ste 4N, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 433-5555
North Shore Ear Nose & Throat4160 Robert Parker Coffin Rd, Long Grove, IL 60047 Directions (847) 433-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Lieberman for a while. He's a good doctor and overall, a good guy. However, I'm tired of his office staff being so rude and disrespectful! They have a bad attitude. They're on the front line, they represent the doctors. Drop the attitude and do your job!!
About Dr. Elliot Lieberman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1245472455
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Lieberman works at
