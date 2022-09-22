Dr. Elliot Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Elliot Levine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Eye Consultants of Atlanta3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 351-2220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Eye Consultants of Atlanta3929 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 340, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Directions (470) 298-8553
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
This Physician is AmAZiNg!! His staff is also Incredible. Patient, Attentive, AND Understanding!! I outlived my Old Opthalmologist! I'm sure I will be able to stay with Dr. Levine until the day that I'm transferred to my Final Destination!!
About Dr. Elliot Levine, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- The Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
