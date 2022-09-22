Overview

Dr. Elliot Levine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Eye Consultants of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Brookhaven, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.