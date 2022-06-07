Dr. Elliot Lander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Lander, MD
Dr. Elliot Lander, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Lander Comprehensive Urology72780 Country Club Dr Ste 301, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 776-0040
- Eisenhower Medical Center
I recently had stem cell treatment for a variety of issues and came to the clinic with my list of issues to treat. It has only been a few days but I can say that the treatment has exceeded my expectations. As a physician myself, I say that both Dr. Lander and his partner Dr. Olesnicky are extremely knowledgeable and highly skilled doctors. I can recommend them without hesitation.
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Lander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.