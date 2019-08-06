See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Elliot Korn, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elliot Korn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Korn works at Elliot L Korn MD Incorporated in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Elliot L Korn MD Incorporated
    1715 Deer Tracks Trl Ste 130, Saint Louis, MO 63131 (314) 567-1856

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Keratitis
Stye
Floaters
Keratitis
Stye

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 06, 2019
    I saw Dr. Korn for a problem that could have caused me to go blind. I was in my 20's at the time. I found him to be very likeable & he helped me when other doctors couldn't. He's one of those that knows a lot, is very, very good at what he does, & he knows it, but he will jokingly play around about it, too. But if you're one of those who think all doctors are jerks, it's all just a racket to get your money, etc., if you go into his office with an attitude, I can easily see him giving the attitude back to you. He doesn't have any patience for that & he's not like other docs who will smile & take it. Yes, he is all about nutrition & wants his patients to be healthy so he will tell you about things but if you're not interested, just say so! He doesn't push it! He doesn't hold a grudge. The people complaining are being babies, in my opinion. Ever heard of "just say no"? If you want it, you want it, if you don't, you don't. As simple as that.
    About Dr. Elliot Korn, MD

    Ophthalmology
    39 years of experience
    English
    1649267253
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliot Korn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Korn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Korn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korn works at Elliot L Korn MD Incorporated in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Korn’s profile.

    Dr. Korn has seen patients for Floaters and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Korn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

