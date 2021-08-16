Dr. Elliot Kleinman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Kleinman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elliot Kleinman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Dr. Kleinman works at
Locations
-
1
Uap Clinic Bone and Joint1725 N 5TH ST, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 232-0564Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dr Kleinman3760 S 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 234-3558
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kleinman?
Dr. Kleinman is by far the best podiatrist. He is knowledgeable and caring about your foot problems. His bed side manner is superb ! He is not one of those snobby doctor's !! My sister and I both have had surgeries by him. He's great ! I wouldn't go to see anyone else.
About Dr. Elliot Kleinman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1003831538
Education & Certifications
- Westview Hospital
- Cleveland Foot Surgeons, East Cleveland, Ohio
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinman works at
Dr. Kleinman has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.