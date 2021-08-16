Overview

Dr. Elliot Kleinman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Union Hospital.



Dr. Kleinman works at Indiana Joint Replacement Institute in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.