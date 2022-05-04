Overview

Dr. Elliot Joo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loma Linda U School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.



Dr. Joo works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.