Dr. Elliot Joo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Joo, MD
Overview
Dr. Elliot Joo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loma Linda U School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.
Dr. Joo works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology West9701 SW Barnes Rd Ste 300, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-8081
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
- Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joo?
Recently had a procedure and was apprehensive because a possible malignancy could be the outcome. He was amazingly comforting and said a prayer before he began. He had a team with him that made me feel very confident in their skills. If ever I require another procedure, he would be my number one choice, and I would make my appointment based on his availability.
About Dr. Elliot Joo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1033322128
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda U School Of Medicine
- ANDREWS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joo works at
Dr. Joo has seen patients for Hernia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Joo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.