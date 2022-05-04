See All Gastroenterologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Elliot Joo, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elliot Joo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loma Linda U School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.

Dr. Joo works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology West
    9701 SW Barnes Rd Ste 300, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 297-8081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Portland
  • Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Joo?

    May 04, 2022
    Recently had a procedure and was apprehensive because a possible malignancy could be the outcome. He was amazingly comforting and said a prayer before he began. He had a team with him that made me feel very confident in their skills. If ever I require another procedure, he would be my number one choice, and I would make my appointment based on his availability.
    Patti Moran — May 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elliot Joo, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033322128
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda U School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • ANDREWS UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliot Joo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joo has seen patients for Hernia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Joo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

