Dr. Elliot Grodstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Elliot Grodstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Grodstein works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Sandra Atlas Bass Center for Liver Diseases400 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 472-5800
Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialties at Lake Success410 Lakeville Rd Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 472-5800
Northwell Health110 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (516) 472-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elliot Grodstein, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1043537889
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- New York University School Of Medicine Program
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
