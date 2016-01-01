See All General Surgeons in Manhasset, NY
Dr. Elliot Grodstein, MD

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elliot Grodstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Grodstein works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Sandra Atlas Bass Center for Liver Diseases in Manhasset, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Sandra Atlas Bass Center for Liver Diseases
    400 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 472-5800
    Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialties at Lake Success
    410 Lakeville Rd Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 472-5800
    Northwell Health
    110 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 472-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Organ Transplant

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Biliary Atresia
Breast Cancer
Cancer Surgery
Cholangiocarcinoma
Colectomy
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Debridement
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Polypectomy
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Esophageal Diverticulum
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery
Gastrotomy
Hepatectomy
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Muscle Biopsy
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Pleural Effusion
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Splenectomy
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Surgery
Tracheal Surgery
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043537889
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    • New York University School Of Medicine Program
    Medical Education
    • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliot Grodstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grodstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grodstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grodstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grodstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grodstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grodstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

