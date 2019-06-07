Overview

Dr. Elliot Goldofsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Goldofsky works at Northwell Health in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.