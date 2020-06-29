Overview

Dr. Elliot Freed, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine|Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine|Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine|Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Carilion Giles Community Hospital.



Dr. Freed works at LewisGale Physicians - Pembroke in Pembroke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.