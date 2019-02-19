Overview

Dr. Elliot Feinberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Feinberg works at Center For Digestive Wellness in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Heartburn and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.