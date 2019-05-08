Dr. Elliot Eisenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Eisenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Elliot Eisenstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 516 Hamburg Tpke Ste 1, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 696-4145
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eisenstein was my pediatrician in the early 1970s. He was great then and I’m sure great now almost 50 yrs later! Still practicing - Kudos!
About Dr. Elliot Eisenstein, MD
- Pediatrics
- 63 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.