Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Elliot Duboys, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Duboys works at Associated Plastic Surgeons & Consultants PC in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Plastic Surgeons & Consultants PC
    864 W Jericho Tpke, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 423-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Elliot Duboys, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elliot Duboys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duboys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Duboys has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Duboys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Duboys works at Associated Plastic Surgeons & Consultants PC in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Duboys’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Duboys. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duboys.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duboys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duboys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.