Dr. Elliot Cohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elliot Cohn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Spgs, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Urological Associates PC1644 Medical Center Pt Ste 200, Colorado Spgs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 634-1994
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Dr. Cohn was top-notch professional, simple, and to the point. With that, appropriately friendly and considerate. I had great experience with him.
About Dr. Elliot Cohn, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Kansas University Medical Center, Urology
- University Kans Med Center
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
