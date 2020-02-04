Overview

Dr. Elliot Cohn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Spgs, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Cohn works at Urological Associates PC in Colorado Spgs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.