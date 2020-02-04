See All Urologists in Colorado Spgs, CO
Dr. Elliot Cohn, MD

Urology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elliot Cohn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Spgs, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Cohn works at Urological Associates PC in Colorado Spgs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urological Associates PC
    1644 Medical Center Pt Ste 200, Colorado Spgs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 634-1994

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Regional Medical Center
  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Polyuria
Bladder Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Polyuria
Bladder Stones

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sloans Lake Health Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Elliot Cohn, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609874957
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kansas University Medical Center, Urology
    Internship
    • University Kans Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliot Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohn works at Urological Associates PC in Colorado Spgs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Cohn’s profile.

    Dr. Cohn has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Bladder Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

