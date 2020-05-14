Overview

Dr. Elliot Cazes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.



Dr. Cazes works at New Tampa Ob/Gyn in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.