Dr. Elliot Cazes, MD
Overview
Dr. Elliot Cazes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.
Dr. Cazes works at
Locations
-
1
Elliot E. Cazes MD New Tampa Obgyn PA14424 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 977-2757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Delivered me when I was born and I had two true knots in my umbilical cord I was born July 21, 2005
About Dr. Elliot Cazes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U MD Hosps
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cazes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cazes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cazes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cazes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cazes.
