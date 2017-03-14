Overview

Dr. Elliot Brown, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, St. Mary’s General Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Valley Medical Group in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.