Dr. Elliot Bodofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Bodofsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Elliot Bodofsky, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Bodofsky works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper Podiatry1101 Kings Hwy N Ste 100, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bodofsky?
Great Dr.! Great bedside manners!
About Dr. Elliot Bodofsky, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1619066339
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital|Umdnj-Kessler Inst
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodofsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bodofsky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bodofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodofsky works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.