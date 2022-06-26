See All Urologists in Estero, FL
Dr. Elliot Blau, MD

Urology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Elliot Blau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Estero, FL. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    10201 Acros Ave, Estero, FL 33928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 226-2727
  2. 2
    Naples Medical Center PA
    400 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 315-7123
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichomoniasis Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Herpes Simplex Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Herpes Simplex Screening

Treatment frequency



Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 26, 2022
I don’t do reviews when everything is good, only when they are bad. I’m making an exception for Dr. Blau. He removed a cancer tumor from my left kidney with the DeVinci robot, and I’m glad I was referred to him by one of the best rated Urologist in Naples. Easy to talk to, has a great staff, schedules appointments so you don’t have a long wait time, and allows time to discuss and explain what is necessary. Glad he decided to locate in Naples. He is very good at what he does and he knows it. My kind of Doc.
Richard A — Jun 26, 2022
About Dr. Elliot Blau, MD

  • Urology
  • English
  • 1396150140
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elliot Blau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Blau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blau.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

