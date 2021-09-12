Dr. Elliot Abemayor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abemayor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Abemayor, MD
Overview
Dr. Elliot Abemayor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
Ucla Head & Neck Surgeons200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 550, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I travelled from North Carolina to UCLA in Los Angles to be treated by Dr. Abemayor. He did my surgery for Parotid Gland cancer and I could not have asked for more professional treatment and compassion. He is the best. His staff were on top of every aspect of my treatment, from the first visit, through surgery, treatment and follow-up exams.
About Dr. Elliot Abemayor, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Div Head Neck Surg
- New England Deaconess/Harva
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abemayor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abemayor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abemayor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abemayor has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Cervical Lymph Node Dissection and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abemayor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Abemayor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abemayor.
