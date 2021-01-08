Overview

Dr. Ellie Coonrod, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center.



Dr. Coonrod works at Banner Health Clinic in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.