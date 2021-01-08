Dr. Ellie Coonrod, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coonrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellie Coonrod, DO
Overview
Dr. Ellie Coonrod, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center.
Dr. Coonrod works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Banner Health Clinic4700 Lady Moon Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 821-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- McKee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coonrod?
I absolutely LOVED my experience with Dr. Knotts (Coonrod)! She made me feel so empowered and like a total badass when I was in labor. I look back at my experience at Banner FC and could not speak more highly of it. Giving birth to my son was one of the greatest accomplishments of my life and I felt lucky to have her coaching me through it. She is highly knowledgeable, confident and is a phenomenal OB. 10/10 recommend! (ps- if you need to get labor started, have her strip your membranes.... it works when she does it (!!!) AND she has a streak going!) ;)
About Dr. Ellie Coonrod, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1922366616
Education & Certifications
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- WV SCH OF OSTEO MED
- MESA STATE COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coonrod has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coonrod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coonrod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coonrod works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Coonrod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coonrod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coonrod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coonrod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.