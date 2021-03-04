Overview

Dr. Ellery Canlas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Canlas works at Brevard Nephrology Group in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Vitamin D Deficiency and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.