Dr. Ellery Canlas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canlas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellery Canlas, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellery Canlas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Canlas works at
Locations
-
1
Brevard Nephrology Group PA245 S Courtenay Pkwy Ste B, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions (321) 453-5326
-
2
Champaign Dental Group577 Barnes Blvd, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 636-9067
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Canlas?
Dr. Canlas is amazing! Very patient friendly and very helpful.
About Dr. Ellery Canlas, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1811085749
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canlas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canlas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canlas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canlas works at
Dr. Canlas has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Vitamin D Deficiency and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canlas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Canlas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canlas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canlas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canlas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.