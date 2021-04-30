Dr. Ellen Zanetakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zanetakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Zanetakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Zanetakis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Zanetakis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Oklahoma Center for Arthritis Therapy & Research, Inc1430 TERRACE DR, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-8024
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zanetakis?
I was a little apprehensive seeing all the ratings but as soon as I got there I was greeted by a very pleasant gentleman took my temp he was very friendly the front desk staff were very friendly as well we even joked a little the wait time was only 10 mins and the nurse was very professional and nice I felt extremely comfortable I get white coat when I see doctors but she agreed with me and was not dismissing at all it wasn’t long until I saw the Dr she was very pleasant she listened to my worries and answered my questions just waiting to hear back from my labs the lab tech was amazing she was so friendly and very comforting as well I didn’t even feel anything while she was taking my blood I had a great experience at the doctors office from start to finish! Very professional!
About Dr. Ellen Zanetakis, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1942220702
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
- Akron City Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zanetakis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zanetakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zanetakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zanetakis works at
Dr. Zanetakis has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zanetakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Zanetakis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zanetakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zanetakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zanetakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.