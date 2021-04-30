Overview

Dr. Ellen Zanetakis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Zanetakis works at Oklahoma Ctr Arthritis Therapy in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.