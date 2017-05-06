See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Overview

Dr. Ellen Zagrebelsky, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Zagrebelsky works at Einstein Geriatric - Prime Health in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Einstein Geriatrics at Center One
    9892 Bustleton Ave Ste 201, Philadelphia, PA 19115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis of the Elbow
Difficulty With Walking
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Adhesive Capsulitis
Dermatitis
Headache
Osteoporosis
Sinus Tachycardia
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Geriatric Assessment
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Animal Allergies
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Contact Dermatitis
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia
Diabetes
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dry Eyes
Emphysema
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Heartburn
Hidradenitis
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hives
Indigestion
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sinus Bradycardia
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Stroke
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Yeast Infections

May 06, 2017
Dr. Zagrebelsky has taken care of my mother in the nursing home and her care has been excellent. She informs my family of any concerns or changes in my mother's health. We have had to call her several times for different reasons and her response time was excellent. Her staff is courteous and very responsive.
Jay in Voorhees NJ — May 06, 2017
  Geriatric Medicine
  English, Russian
  1275584807
  Albert Einstein Med Center
  STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
  Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Ellen Zagrebelsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zagrebelsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zagrebelsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zagrebelsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zagrebelsky works at Einstein Geriatric - Prime Health in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Zagrebelsky’s profile.

Dr. Zagrebelsky has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zagrebelsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Zagrebelsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zagrebelsky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zagrebelsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zagrebelsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

