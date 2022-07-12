Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellen Wood, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Wood, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Wood works at
Locations
-
1
South Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine9900 Stirling Rd Ste 222, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 433-7060
-
2
South Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine7300 SW 62nd Pl Fl 4, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 662-7901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and professional, was able to diagnose our situation when several other doctors had not, great to work with highly recommended
About Dr. Ellen Wood, DO
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1245285469
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
