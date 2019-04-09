Dr. Ellen Wiegner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiegner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Wiegner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Wiegner, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their residency with Stanford Medical Center- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Wiegner works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 556-3200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiegner?
Dr. Wiegner went out of her way to present my case (Trigeminal Neuralgia 4 yrs-should I have MVD surgery or try gamma knife?) to the neurologists & neurosurgeons at the board meeting she attends at Mercy Med Center. She called me at home after the meeting to let me know the opinions of her fellow doctors, & given my age & health, they recommended the brain surgery. I value these expert's opinion, their time given reviewing my case, & especially Dr. Wiegner for being my advocate. Thank-you! :)
About Dr. Ellen Wiegner, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1831379122
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Medical Center- Radiation Oncology
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiegner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiegner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiegner works at
Dr. Wiegner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiegner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiegner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiegner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.