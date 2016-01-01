Dr. Ellen Whyte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whyte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Whyte, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 692-4200
Wpic of Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside3811 Ohara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 624-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1174599534
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Psychiatry
Dr. Whyte has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whyte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
