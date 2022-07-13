See All Podiatrists in Vancouver, WA
Dr. Ellen Wenzel, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ellen Wenzel, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ellen Wenzel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vancouver, WA. 

Dr. Wenzel works at Ankle And Foot Physicians And Surgeons in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle and Foot Physicians and Surgeons
    601 SE 117th Ave Ste 240, Vancouver, WA 98683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 977-7815
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
  • Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
  • Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
  • Skyline Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Contusion Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Infections Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wenzel?

    Jul 13, 2022
    She listens carefully to what patient has to say and offers effective treatment options. She is personable and not in a rush to move onto the next patient. I had great results with bouts of pseudo gout.
    Metasequoia — Jul 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ellen Wenzel, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ellen Wenzel, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wenzel to family and friends

    Dr. Wenzel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wenzel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ellen Wenzel, DPM.

    About Dr. Ellen Wenzel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205152576
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Forum Health/WRCS
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellen Wenzel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wenzel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wenzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wenzel works at Ankle And Foot Physicians And Surgeons in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wenzel’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenzel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ellen Wenzel, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.