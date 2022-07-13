Dr. Ellen Wenzel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Wenzel, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ellen Wenzel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vancouver, WA.
Dr. Wenzel works at
Locations
-
1
Ankle and Foot Physicians and Surgeons601 SE 117th Ave Ste 240, Vancouver, WA 98683 Directions (360) 977-7815Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
- Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
- Skyline Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wenzel?
She listens carefully to what patient has to say and offers effective treatment options. She is personable and not in a rush to move onto the next patient. I had great results with bouts of pseudo gout.
About Dr. Ellen Wenzel, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Croatian and Spanish
- 1205152576
Education & Certifications
- Forum Health/WRCS
- Arizona State University
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wenzel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wenzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenzel works at
Dr. Wenzel speaks Croatian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.