Dr. Ellen Taylor, MD
Dr. Ellen Taylor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center.
Ellen L Taylor MD2835 Smith Ave Ste 210, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 484-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been with Dr. Taylor about 3 or 4 years and I have never had a problem or complaint about the office procedures or environment. I normally arrive for my appointments approximately 10-15 minutes early and am serviced within 5 to 10 minutes of my scheduled appointment time. This office seems to always be on schedule with few people waiting in the office. During the exam, the conversation will switch from candid to personal (related to your health), so you’ll have to be prepared to follow along as she completes her duties. It seems as though the entire operation is seamless and things flow from one thing to another and before you know it, everything is done and it’s time to go. I will not be leaving her anytime soon.
About Dr. Ellen Taylor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1174597587
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
