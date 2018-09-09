Overview

Dr. Ellen Stoesz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Stoesz works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chondrocalcinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.