Dr. Ellen Stoesz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoesz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Stoesz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Stoesz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Stoesz works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist - Iu Center for Prostate6820 Parkdale Pl Ste 204, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 328-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stoesz?
I was pleased that Dr. Stoesz was so thorough in the questions she asked. She seemed genuinely interested in my health and well being. I feel she will be an asset to my personal medical care. She is very friendly while still maintaining professionalism. Great bedside manner too.
About Dr. Ellen Stoesz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912946781
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- IU Health Methodist
- IU Health Methodist
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoesz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoesz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoesz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoesz works at
Dr. Stoesz has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chondrocalcinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoesz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoesz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoesz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoesz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoesz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.