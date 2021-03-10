Overview

Dr. Ellen Stein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Nausea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

