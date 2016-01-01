See All Family Doctors in Poulsbo, WA
Dr. Ellen Stehouwer, DO

Family Medicine
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ellen Stehouwer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Stehouwer works at Kitsap Medical Weight Loss in Poulsbo, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kitsap Medical Weight Loss
    20730 Bond Rd NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 626-1166

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
  Cystitis
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  Ear Ache
Edema Chevron Icon
  Edema
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  Impetigo
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  Insomnia
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Nicotine Addiction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
  Rhinitis
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  Rosacea
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  Scabies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  Syncope
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  Ulcer
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Varicella Zoster Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
  Vomiting
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts
Weakness Chevron Icon
  Weakness
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
About Dr. Ellen Stehouwer, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013951342
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ellen Stehouwer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stehouwer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stehouwer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stehouwer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stehouwer works at Kitsap Medical Weight Loss in Poulsbo, WA. View the full address on Dr. Stehouwer’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Stehouwer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stehouwer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stehouwer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stehouwer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

