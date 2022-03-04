Dr. Song has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellen Song, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Song, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Personal Care Physicians of Irvine16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 209, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 216-6900
Optimum Medical Clinics Inc20072 SW Birch St Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 287-6880
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Song checks every possible box as an excellent Internist. She takes time to explain situations and illnesses and investigates treatment and options that are personal to each patient.
About Dr. Ellen Song, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1528079589
Education & Certifications
- University MI
- University Mi Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
- Pediatrics
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
