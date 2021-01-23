See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Ellen Sher, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ellen Sher, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Sher works at Ellen S. Sher, M.D. P.A. in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ellen S. Sher, M.D. P.A.
    7777 Forest Ln Ste B303, Dallas, TX 75230 (972) 566-8833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation

Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Addison's Disease
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Klinefelter Syndrome
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Noonan Syndrome
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pituitary Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Prader-Willi Syndrome
Puberty
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroiditis
Turner Syndrome
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 23, 2021
    I've been a patient of hers for about 10 years now and she has treated my hypothyroidism with extreme and close care. She is a very friendly and kind woman, as she is very involved with the patient and the patient's family. Definitely would recommend.
    — Jan 23, 2021
    About Dr. Ellen Sher, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1548292402
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's National Medical Center
    • Childrens National Medical Center
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
