Dr. Ellen Sher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Sher, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Sher works at
Locations
Ellen S. Sher, M.D. P.A.7777 Forest Ln Ste B303, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-8833
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of hers for about 10 years now and she has treated my hypothyroidism with extreme and close care. She is a very friendly and kind woman, as she is very involved with the patient and the patient’s family. Definitely would recommend.
About Dr. Ellen Sher, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548292402
Education & Certifications
- Children's National Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sher speaks Spanish.
