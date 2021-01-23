Overview

Dr. Ellen Sher, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Sher works at Ellen S. Sher, M.D. P.A. in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.