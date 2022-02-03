See All Neurosurgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Ellen Shaver, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ellen Shaver, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ellen Shaver, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Shaver works at Dermatologic Center For Excellence in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta Back
    840 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 860-6515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Brain Surgery
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Surgery
Cerebrovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    
    About Dr. Ellen Shaver, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457306821
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellen Shaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaver works at Dermatologic Center For Excellence in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Shaver’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

