Dr. Ellen Shaver, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Shaver, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Locations
Augusta Back840 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 860-6515
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is exceptional, empathetic, a good listener and great with follow up and postop care. As I was a nurse in the OR, she was meticulous, calm and a great surgeon. Her priorities were always what was best for her patients. I also worked in ICU before the OR and witnessed her follow up care with her craniotomy patients which was excellent. She was always readily available for post operative patient needs. I had great results from my cervical fusion and great follow up care.
About Dr. Ellen Shaver, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1457306821
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurosurgery
