Dr. Ellen Shammash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Shammash, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Amery Hospital and Clinic and Regions Hospital.
Dr. Shammash works at
Locations
Healthpartners Specialty Center401 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (651) 254-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Healthpartners White Bear Dental Clinic1430 HIGHWAY 96 E, Saint Paul, MN 55110 Directions (651) 653-2100
Associates in Chiropractic P.A.2500 Como Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55108 Directions (651) 641-6200
Healthpartners Maplewood Dental Clinic2165 White Bear Ave N, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 523-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Amery Hospital and Clinic
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shammash has given my daughter the finest care possible. We are highly pleased and very grateful. We recommend her.
About Dr. Ellen Shammash, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1760455208
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Shammash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shammash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shammash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shammash has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shammash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shammash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shammash.
