Dr. Ellen Shammash, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Amery Hospital and Clinic and Regions Hospital.



Dr. Shammash works at HealthPartners Specialty Center in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Maplewood, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.