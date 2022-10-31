Dr. Ellen Schwartzbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartzbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Schwartzbard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Schwartzbard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Debra G. Kenward MD PA6141 Sunset Dr Ste 401, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 667-4511
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schwartzbard is a highly skilled professional. I felt little pain during the various procedures she performed on me in her office. She is very compassionate and concerned about a patient's feeling. I found her very knowledgeable and easy to communicate with. I am also very impressed with her highly efficient staff. They are very attentive to a patient's need.
About Dr. Ellen Schwartzbard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1992788301
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Maryland Medical System, Baltimore, Md., Served as Chief Resident
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla
