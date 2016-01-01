Dr. Ellen Rosenquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Rosenquist, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Rosenquist, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Pain Management, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Rosenquist works at
Locations
Twinsburg Family Health Center8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 888-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ellen Rosenquist, MD
- Pain Management
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1346410198
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
