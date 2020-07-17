Dr. Ellen Roh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Roh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ellen Roh, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dermatology Associates At Mass General Hospital50 Staniford St Ste 200, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2914
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Roh since 2013. I LOVE Dr. Roh. I saw two other doctors before her and they left me feeling helpless, demoralized, and I literally left their offices sobbing. When I got to Dr. Roh she helped me right away and has been committed to finding the right balance of medicine and life style to resolve my skin issues (which is hard to diagnose.) Every time I see her she remembers details about me and my life that makes me feel like she cares. I think when you have skin issues (especially on your face) you want empathy as part of your care. I recieve empathy and effective treatment from Dr. Roh.
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1598963498
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Roh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roh has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Roh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.