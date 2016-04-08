Dr. Ellen Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Robinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Robinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group111 PARK ST, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-2780
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
I had a great experience with Dr. Robinson. She delivered my baby via C-section and could not be happier. She was very patient and open to discussion about how to proceed with my complicated pregnancy and let me be a part of the decision making process.
About Dr. Ellen Robinson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1003919044
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.