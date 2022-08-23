Dr. Ellen Ritchie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritchie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Ritchie, MD
Dr. Ellen Ritchie, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Ritchie is an exceptionally brilliant doctor which, as a patient, is very comforting. She is very caring, taking the time to answer all the questions we had to ask. Thank you Dr. Ritchie.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Ritchie has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Acute Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritchie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
