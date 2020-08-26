Overview

Dr. Ellen Remenchik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Remenchik works at UT Health San Antonio in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.