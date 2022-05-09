Dr. Ellen Pritchett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritchett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Pritchett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Pritchett, MD is a Dermatologist in Dearborn, MI.
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Drexel Dermatology Associates219 N Broad St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 707-4545
Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2151
Henry Ford Medical Center - Ford Road5500 Auto Clb Dr Ste 255, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (313) 425-4567
Dermatology5500 Auto Club Dr Ste 255, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 425-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellen Pritchard, dermotologist performed a biopsy and made a determination that what was causing my recurring rash was an fungal infection. She immediately gave a prescription for a ointment that cleared the fungal rash after several days of ointment application. She was very quick in her assessment and treatment of my problem that kept recurring continuously that solved it and never return thereafter. I would very highly recommend Dr. Pritchard for any skin problems. Louis N. Ali
About Dr. Ellen Pritchett, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritchett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritchett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritchett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pritchett has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritchett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritchett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchett.
