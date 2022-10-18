Dr. Ellen Pacia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Pacia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Pacia, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Pacia works at
Locations
Dayton Respiratory Center9001 N Main St Ste A, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 832-0990
Dayton Respiratory Care7371 Brandt Pike Ste A, Dayton, OH 45424 Directions (937) 610-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic, she changed my meds, and I began breathing better than I had in 10 years
About Dr. Ellen Pacia, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1801880851
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacia accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.