Dr. Ellen Oppenheimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oppenheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Oppenheimer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Oppenheimer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Oppenheimer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Barnabas Health Medical Group375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 295-5717
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oppenheimer?
Dr. Oppenheimer has been great with my son and his diabetes. Always a pleasure and makes sure my son's health comes first.
About Dr. Ellen Oppenheimer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1841224680
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Bronx (New York)
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Bronx (New York)
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oppenheimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oppenheimer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oppenheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oppenheimer works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oppenheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oppenheimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oppenheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oppenheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.