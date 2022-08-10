Dr. Ellen Ngo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Ngo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Ngo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Medical City Plano.
Locations
Lewis Frazee MD4100 W 15th St Ste 210, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 867-7777
North Texas Eye Center751 Hebron Pkwy Ste 230, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 867-7777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ngo performed cataract surgery on both eyes. Great results. Answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Ellen Ngo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Ophthalmology
