Dr. Ellen Naidorf, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ellen Naidorf, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Naidorf works at Ellen S Naidorf MD in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ellen S Naidorf MD
    22 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 964-1103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Athlete's Foot
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Athlete's Foot
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 25, 2016
    Excellent!!! I see her regularly.
    Dallas, TX — Apr 25, 2016
    About Dr. Ellen Naidorf, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568488294
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia Presby Ctr-NY Presby Hosp
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellen Naidorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naidorf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naidorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naidorf works at Ellen S Naidorf MD in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Naidorf’s profile.

    Dr. Naidorf has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naidorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
