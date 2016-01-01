See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Philadelphia, PA
Overview

Dr. Ellen Mitchell, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Mitchell works at St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates, L.L.C. in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Malnutrition and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Christophers Hospital for Children
    160 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 427-6778
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Harmony Healthcare for Women Ltd. Liability Co.
    100 Kings Way E, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 582-0644

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Malnutrition
Nausea
Constipation
Malnutrition
Nausea

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ellen Mitchell, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952669186
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.