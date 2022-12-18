Dr. McKnight has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellen McKnight, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen McKnight, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. McKnight works at
Locations
Summit Arthritis and Infusion3298 Summit Blvd Ste 9, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 438-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She listened to my history with compassion and asked relevant questions. She gave sage advice and is open to adjunct therapies.
About Dr. Ellen McKnight, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1659464840
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKnight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKnight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKnight has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKnight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. McKnight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKnight.
