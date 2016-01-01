Dr. Ellen McBride, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Ellen McBride, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tucom-Nv and is affiliated with Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Northern Nevada Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McBride works at
Locations
Sierra Nevada Cosmetic and Laser Surgery540 W Plumb Ln Ste 120, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 432-2200
Psychiatry Nevada2874 N Carson St, Carson City, NV 89706 Directions (775) 432-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Ellen McBride, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790845519
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nv School Of Med
- Tucom-Nv
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
