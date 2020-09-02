Overview

Dr. Ellen Marmur, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Marmur works at Marmur Medical in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.