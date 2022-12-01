See All Plastic Surgeons in Westport, CT
Dr. Ellen Mahony, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (71)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ellen Mahony, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Mahony works at Ellen A. Mahony, MD in Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ellen A. Mahony, MD
    Ellen A. Mahony, MD
131 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 (203) 221-0102

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Birthmark
Liposuction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Liposuction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 71 ratings
Patient Ratings (71)
5 Star
(67)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Dec 01, 2022
Great procedures. Highly recommended
— Dec 01, 2022
About Dr. Ellen Mahony, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 38 years of experience
  • English, Portuguese
  • 1063533750
Education & Certifications

  • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
  • University of Pennsylvania
  • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
  • University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ellen Mahony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mahony has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mahony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mahony works at Ellen A. Mahony, MD in Westport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Mahony’s profile.

71 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahony.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

